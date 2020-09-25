Input sought from Cozad businesses in employment and housing survey

COZAD — The Cozad Development Cooperation is looking for 100th Meridian business input in a survey about employment and housing needs. The CDC is gearing up to apply for grant funds to help get more housing built and attract more people to the community.
CDC Executive Director Jennifer McKeone said while the grant hasn’t officially been announced, the CDC wants to verify there is a demand for new housing and to make sure their efforts are reflective of the need.
The funds would come from the Rural Workforce Housing Fund, RWHF, a program administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development
“The RWHF was created through the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act, which was introduced by Sen. Matt Williams in 2017. Passed unanimously by the Nebraska Legislature, Gov. Ricketts singed the act into law on April 27, 2017,” according to the state of Nebraska.
“The RWHF provides matching grants to non-profit development organizations to reduce the costs of workforce housing in Nebraska’s rural communities. The fund contributed to more than $7 million to projects during the program’s first round of funding in 2018,” according to the state.
The CDC believes a new round of funding will soon be made available and wants evidence from Cozad businesses there is a need to fill.
The survey asks businesses about their number of employees, unfilled positions, wages, needed skill sets, positions they struggle to fill, how the CDC could help with recruitment and if housing choices have impacted their ability to hire.
McKeone said they hear from many businesses that two major problems exist, the first is finding qualified employees, and the second is employees finding housing.
In one instance, McKeone said she heard of a person who took a senior management position in Cozad, but the closest housing they could find for themselves was in North Platte. A round trip would be a little under 100 miles, taking a total of one hour and thirty minutes.
Another factor the CDC wants to know about is how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses. McKeone said in some instances, businesses have had to hire more employees, while others have had to cut back on positions.
According to the United States Labor Department, from 2014 to 2018, Nebraska ranked third in wage growth, but 40th in job growth.
Zillow Research indicated in 2018, only one in every 184 housing units in the state was for sale at any given month. This lack of housing has led to the lack of job growth in Nebraska.
According to the Dawson County Area Housing Study, conducted in 2014, it was estimated the City of Cozad will need to develop an estimated 77 housing units, including 47 owner and 30 rental units to meet the need of new families.
If awarded any grant funds, the CDC wants to create a loan fund which could be borrowed from those wishing to build new homes, fix old ones, etc. The CDC wants to be a, “facilitator of development,” said McKeone.
McKeone said the CDC wants to take a broad approach to the issue and develop various types of housing at different price points. Housing types would include duplexes and single family. There is also a lack of rental homes in Cozad, she said.
There are also a number of dilapidated homes in Cozad which could be repaired and made livable again, McKeone said.
When looking at the number of new houses built in Cozad recently, it has not kept up with the demand and the current housing stock is not up to date or able to meet the ever evolving need of family needs, McKeone said, the issue has been going on for 20 to 30 years.
McKeone said it is frustrating to hear from employers who cannot fill positions due to candidates not being able to accept due to the lack of housing in the community.
The link for the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V3TJTKK
