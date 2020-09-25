Input sought from Cozad businesses in employment and housing survey

The survey asks businesses about their number of employees, unfilled positions, wages, needed skill sets, positions they struggle to fill, how the CDC could help with recruitment and if housing choices have impacted their ability to hire.

McKeone said they hear from many businesses that two major problems exist, the first is finding qualified employees, and the second is employees finding housing.

In one instance, McKeone said she heard of a person who took a senior management position in Cozad, but the closest housing they could find for themselves was in North Platte. A round trip would be a little under 100 miles, taking a total of one hour and thirty minutes.

Another factor the CDC wants to know about is how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses. McKeone said in some instances, businesses have had to hire more employees, while others have had to cut back on positions.

According to the United States Labor Department, from 2014 to 2018, Nebraska ranked third in wage growth, but 40th in job growth.

Zillow Research indicated in 2018, only one in every 184 housing units in the state was for sale at any given month. This lack of housing has led to the lack of job growth in Nebraska.