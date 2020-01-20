LEXINGTON — The ice clinging to the county roads caused an SUV carrying a driver and child passenger to slide off the bridge over Buffalo Creek, nearly landing the vehicle in the water.
Around 2:23 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical Transport were dispatched to a T-junction of Roads 432 and 760. A bridge over Buffalo Creek is part of Road 432 at this junction.
The report was a Nissan Armada carrying an adult driver and child passenger and gone off the road and landed in Buffalo Creek.
Priority arrived on scene first followed by the LVFD utility rig, carrying firefighters Bo Berry and Austin Roemmich. Law enforcement on scene was the Dawson County Sherriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department.
Sgt. Katlyn Cavanaugh of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said the driver and the child were not injured and refused medical transport. A following LVFD ambulance was called off from the scene.
The accident occurred when the driver attempted to turn north on Road 432 from 760 when the ice slick roads cause the vehicle to roll off the side of the Buffalo Creek bridge, missing the creek by mere feet.
Cavanaugh said the roads are still “very slick,” after the recent winter storm system.
