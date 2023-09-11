The Nebraska Public Service Commission is encouraging citizens to stop by its booth during Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island Tuesday through Thursday to learn about the regulatory process within the state and the services provided by the commission.

“Husker Harvest Days provides a great opportunity for us to let everyone know the important role the PSC plays in their daily lives,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “Many are surprised to learn that as regulators we have a hand in everything from agriculture and telecommunications to transportation, natural gas and beyond.”

With harvest season underway, the commission will also focus on answering questions and offering information on Nebraska law when it comes to the selling or storage of grain.

“If you want to be a grain dealer in Nebraska, you need to be licensed by the PSC in order to do business,” said Terri Fritz, director of the PSC Grain Department. “Our rules and regulations are in place to protect both the seller and the producer, and we look forward to talking directly with those in the ag industry.”

You can visit the PSC booth at Husker Harvest Days in the Diversified Industry Building Exhibition area beginning at 8 a.m. each of the three days.

Watermeier said, “We hope folks will stop by our booth at Husker Harvest Days. We’ve got a lot to talk about and look forward to sharing information on the PSC’s role with the citizens we serve.”