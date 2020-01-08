KEARNEY — The CDC defines a brain injury as a disruption in the normal function of the brain that can be caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head, or penetrating head injury. Thousands of Nebraskans look to the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska for help.
Awareness and education are central to advocating for individuals and families impacted by brain injury-related disabilities and challenges, as well as training the healthcare professionals who work with them. For this reason, the annual Nebraska Brain Injury Conference will be held at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, March 26-27, 2020.
An exceptional group of speakers will discuss current topics regarding brain injury for health professionals and persons with brain injury.
The conference sessions will be of interest to nurses, rehabilitation professionals, case managers, neuropsychologists, counselors, mental health professionals, physical and speech therapists, special education teachers, educators and others, as well as individuals with brain injuries and their families.
This two-day conference presented by the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska, provides 10 contact hours for healthcare professionals. The nursing contact hours are generally acceptable for many health disciplines.
The early bird registration deadline for professionals ($200) and those with brain injury or family members ($75) is February 15, 2019. The early bird registration deadline is February 14, 2020 (prices raise after that date). To register, go to https://biane.org/conference. For more information on the conference, call 402-304-8103, contact [cindy@biane.org]cindy@biane.org.
This conference is sponsored by the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, QLI, Bryan Health, Nebraska Total Care and Medica Foundation.
Nebraska Brain Injury Conference will be held at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, March 26-27, 2020. Persons with a brain injury and/or their caregivers or family members and health professionals who work with brain survivors should attend. 10 nursing contact hours are available, these are generally acceptable for many health disciplines. To register, go to https://biane.org/conference. For more information on the conference, contact [cindy@biane.org]cindy@biane.org or call 402-304-8103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.