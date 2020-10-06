Honda rear-ends semi west of Lexington, driver suffers a broken leg

LEXINGTON — A Honda CRV rear-ended a semi west of Lexington during Monday afternoon, the driver suffered a broken leg and was cited for driving under suspension and no insurance.

At 2:17 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of South Airport Road and Walnut St. for the report of a vehicle accident with injuries.

According to Chief Deputy Greg Gilg, a semi was eastbound on Walnut St., with the Honda following behind. The semi then attempted to turn onto Airport Rd., the Honda failed to slow and rear-ended the semi.

The Honda suffered heavy front end damage and came to rest in the north ditch of Walnut St., facing south. The semi pulled off onto S. Airport Road with minor damage.

The driver of the Honda suffered a broken right leg during the accident and was transported by Priority Medical Transport to Lexington Regional Health Center, Gilg said. A male passenger in the Honda was transported by the LVFD for minor injuries, according to LVFD Assistant Fire Chief Bo Berry.

The Honda driver was cited by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office for driving under suspension and no insurance.

The Lexington Police Department assisted on scene.