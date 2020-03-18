DAWSON COUNTY — Prepare for rain turning to snow, large temperature drops and high winds during Thursday afternoon. Primary danger will come from blowing snow.
Beginning on Thursday, March 19 and lasting until 7 a.m. on Friday, March 20, a Winter Weather Advisory is set to begin, owing to the oncoming weather system.
An upper level disturbance moving out of the southwest will move across the area Thursday, accompanied by a strong surface low pressure system shoving out across northern Kansas at the same time.
A cold front is forecast to cut across Nebraska, temperatures could fall as rapidly as 20 degrees in four hours, temperatures in the teens and single digits Thursday night, behind the front.
Rain is expected to transition to snow as the front moves through the area; flash freezing could occur and make travel treacherous.
Snow totals in the Lexington area will be around one to two inches. The primary threat will come from strong winds during the snowfall which could create hazardous driving conditions during Thursday night. Visibility will be especially poor areas where the heaviest snow bands fall.
Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 to 55 mph, owing to the tight pressure gradient created.
