H&H Auto Parts dismantle building completely destroy by a fire Friday

COZAD — A fire destroyed the H&H Auto Parts dismantle building on Friday, the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, Cozad Fire and Rescue was dispatched to H&H Auto Parts for the report of a building on fire, according to Fire Chief Jason Schneider.

In total, 15 firefighters from Cozad arrived on scene with two pumper trucks, a water tender and an ambulance, with two EMTs.

At 2:40 p.m., Schneider said he requested mutual aid from the Gothenburg Fire Department and they arrived on scene with three trucks and eight firefighters.

Nutrien Ag Solutions, of Cozad, and Richeson Well Service, of Gothenburg, also provided assistance on scene with additional water trucks.

A fire had broken out in the dismantle building of H&H Auto Parts and it later became fully engulfed. The fire was so hot, it melted the vinyl siding off the side of H&H’s main building.

By 3 p.m. the flames had been contained and the Cozad firefighters returned to the fire hall.