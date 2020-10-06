Grass fire breaks out west of Lexington, sheriff’s office warns of dry conditions

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of the dry conditions in place across the area after a fire was contained on I-80 west of Lexington during Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to I-80, mile marker 237, just west of Lexington for the report of a grass fire.

The fire occurred in the north ditch, along the westbound lane of the interstate. LVFD responded with a grass ring, a tanker truck and several firefighters.

The fire spread north, but hit the fence line for a soybean field and spread out east and west. Firefighters quickly contained the fire from spreading any further.

Lt. Tucker Case with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office advises residents of the dry conditions which are prevalent throughout the area.

According to a National Weather Service Hastings forecast discussion, relativity humidity dropped to near the cusp of what is considered critical fire weather conditions on Tuesday afternoon. Winds were also strong out of the south with some gusts up to 25 mph.

A lack of rain has also contributed to the critical fire chances; the next chance for any precipitation should come Sunday night into Monday.