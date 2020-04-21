LEXINGTON — Governor Pete Ricketts was asked during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday about the rapid spike in cases in Dawson County and what will be done. Ricketts said the same approach used in Hall County, will be used in Dawson.
Testing over the weekend revealed a hotspot of COVID-19 cases in Dawson County, 127 cases were reported Monday, with 172 being reported the following day.
Gov. Ricketts said about half of all cases in Nebraska are located in central Nebraska.
Hall County has the most positive cases in the entire state, with 531 reported cases.
Ricketts said during the briefing the same approach which was used in Hall County will be applied to Dawson County. He said the Nebraska National Guard is on the ground doing more testing.
The goal in Hall County, as the number of cases grew, was not to overwhelm the health care system in the area. Ricketts said looking at the data, this hasn’t occurred.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 page, across the state 41 percent of hospital beds are available, 58 percent of ICU beds are available and 78 percent of ventilators are available.
As more tests are done, Ricketts said they expect to find more hotspots, like the one in Dawson County. Ricketts said more resources are being sent to the county.
The number of cases in Dawson County was a part of the reason the state has a Spanish language press conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Ricketts also unveiled during the Tuesday briefing a new program with three Utah companies to set up a testing lab in the state which will increase tests by 3,000 a day, up from 600-800 which are being done now.
The plan involves setting up testing sites over the state in the next two to five weeks.
The testing will have three phases, testing first healthcare workers and first responders, then people who are symptomatic and then asymptomatic people.
A new website was set up testnebraska.com, state residents are asked to fill out the questionnaire, which asks brief questions about their medical history, contact with anyone infected by the virus, etc.
The information will be used to prioritize people who need to be tested, those most susceptible to the virus will be tested first, Ricketts said.
Ricketts said the tests will be covered by the state or insurance, but advised if someone was sick, they should see a doctor now.
With more Nebraskans being tested, the state will be able to shift away from quarantining the entire state, to those who are sick or could be the most impacted by the virus, said Ricketts.
