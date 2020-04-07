GOTHENBURG — A 16-year old Gothenburg male was the victim of a gunshot wound on Friday.
The Gothenburg Police Department and Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of a gunshot victim at the 1000 block of Jefferson St. at 10:23 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, according to a press release from the Gothenburg Police Department.
The officers found a 16-year-old male unresponsive on scene and was transported to Gothenburg Health and then by the Flight for Life to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where they died due to their injuries.
The case is being investigated by the Gothenburg Police Department and an autopsy is pending at the Central Nebraska Forensic services in Gibbon.
No other details were available.
