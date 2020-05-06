GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg Public Schools is planning on hosting the most traditional graduation ceremony as the directed health measures in place on Aug. 1 will allow.
Gothenburg has set their graduation for Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.
Details concerning the ceremony will be communicated by the district throughout the summer as the local directed health measures change.
At the moment, Dawson County and the Two Rivers Public Health District are under measures which still prevent the gatherings of 10 or more people until May 31, it is unknown at this time if these measures will be extended longer.
Gothenburg seniors were able to check out on May 7-8 and received their cap and gowns.
Students unable to attend the graduation ceremony in August are to contact GPS Secondary Principal Seth Ryker.
