GOTHENBURG — Due to spike of COVID-19 cases in the Gothenburg community, Gothenburg Public Schools has canceled the graduation ceremony which had been scheduled for Aug. 1.
Seth Ryker, Secondary Principal issued the announcement via social media on Monday, July 27. He said the decision was made at the recommendation of Two Rivers Public Health Department and local health care officials.
“This recommendation is directly tied to the current rate of infection within the community of Gothenburg,” Ryker said.
Gothenburg graduates are asked to stop by the school on Tuesday, July 28 or Aug. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up their diplomas. Students can bring their cap and gown to have their picture taken.
“To the Class of 2020 we wish you good luck and we know that you will make us proud,” Ryker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.