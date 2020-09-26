Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska recognizes local resident as an achievement award winner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — While Goodwill’s annual awards dinner and ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, that did not prevent recognition of the 2019 achievement and recovery journey award recipients. One of the 18 award recipients is David Archambault of Lexington.

Supported employment had a significant impact on David’s life. Marie Rodriguez-Divis,

Employment Specialist for Goodwill, nominated David for his achievements and job success, “we helped David complete job applications and resume, meet employers and advocate for himself. He has gone from non-social, depressed and anxious to a very outgoing young man who loves his job, with a willingness to take on additional work shifts and is excited to advance his career. We are excited for David. We see a young man who now believes in himself, with improved self-confidence and is self-sufficient.”

Community partners, employers, board members and employees are also recognized annually.

Last year, over 2,000 people were served across greater Nebraska through Employment and Career Services, Developmental Disability Services, Behavioral Health Services and Court Ordered Services.

About Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska’s mission is to help people with disabilities or barriers achieve their goals and improve their quality of life. The organization fulfills this mission every day in Central and Western Nebraska by supporting people to find jobs that match their talents and gifts, teaching skills leading to increased independence, helping people through the process of recovery and empowering.

Goodwill also awards Bob’s True Value, Dawson County District 11 Probation Department