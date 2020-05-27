LEXINGTON — In response to the need for household meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the offering of free hot meals has been extended four more weeks.
According to the Lexington Community Foundation, 7,300 free meals were handed out by Hot Meals USA in the past two weeks. Due to the need in Lexington, meal offerings are being continued into June.
As before, 1,200 meals will be provided on a first come first serve basis. Meals will be available for curbside pickup at St. Ann’s Parish Center or can be preordered for delivery. One box of groceries per family will also be available every Thursday.
An update to the program includes, Evening meals will be available for delivery or curbside pickup Thursday and Friday evenings from 5-6 p.m. beginning Thursday, May 28 and continuing through Friday, June 19. There will be no Saturday distribution of meals.
The new schedule is as follows,
- Thursday, May 28: 5-6 p.m.
- Friday, May 29: 5-6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 4: 5-6 p.m.
- Friday, June 5: 5-6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 11: 5-6 p.m.
- Friday, June 12: 5-6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 18: 5-6 p.m.
- Friday, June 19: 5-6 p.m.
For free delivery at home, call 308-324-4647.
Volunteers are also needed to help hand out and deliver meals on these dates. The link for sign up dates and times is: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a4fa8a823aaf94-hotmeals
This is a community partnership between the Lexington Community Foundation, Orthman Manufacturing and St. Ann’s Parish.
