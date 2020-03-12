LEXINGTON — A late season Winter Storm Watch is set to go into effect the afternoon of Friday, March, 13 for Dawson County and other surrounding areas. Four to six inches of snow is possible with this system.
According to the National Weather Service Hastings, expect precipitation to start out as rain during Friday afternoon, most of the snow is expected to fall Friday evening through the overnight period into Saturday morning.
The Winter Storm Watch itself should expire sometime Saturday afternoon.
Expect snow to be wet and heavy with slippery travel conditions beginning Friday evening and lasting into Saturday. Be prepared for winter driving conditions during these times, stay home if possible and slow down when on the roads.
In addition winds will be easterly around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.