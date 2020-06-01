LEXINGTON — Another drive-up mobile food pantry will take place at the Dawson County Fairgrounds on Thursday, June 4.
Distribution of food will take place on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m., until all the food has been distributed.
According to a press release, “Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those struggling with food insecurity and is partnering with Lexington Public Schools to host a free drive-up mobile pantry to assist food-insecure individuals and families in Dawson County and the surrounding communities. There are no requirements to attend.”
There will be 750 community packs available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items like peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, rice, canned fruits and vegetables and others. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered, according to the release.
Members of the Nebraska National Guard and volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland. They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always, they are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.
A drive-up distribution method is being used in Lexington to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.
“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa to provide urgent meals to our neighbors struggling due to the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The need for emergency and supplemental food has increased significantly in recent weeks. From March 15 to May 15, the Food Bank distributed 3,974,012 meals. Thank you to Lexington Public Schools. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies across the Heartland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.