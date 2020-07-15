DAWSON COUNTY — Five new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on July 14, prompting a new press release. One of the cases was in Dawson County.
Two Rivers since July 6 has shifted to weekly updates, unless there are five or more daily cases reported, which was the case on Tuesday, July 4.
One new case was discovered in Dawson County, while four others were in Buffalo County.
While the states metropolitan areas are seeing spikes in cases, which have lead Lincoln’s mayor to warn of further restrictions for the capital city, Dawson County continues to see a steady number of positive cases.
In the past 14 days Dawson County has recorded 20 new virus cases, adding to a total which is approaching 900 cases. So far there have been 878 cases and eight deaths in the county.
Gosper County continues to dodge any new cases, with none being found in the last two weeks and remains at 13 total cases recorded since March.
