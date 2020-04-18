LEXINGTON — March was a busy month for the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department with multiple large fire events, several rescues and working around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fires the LVFD responded to in March included a house fire near the Darr Feedlot which completely destroyed the home as well as a mutual aid call south of Arnold for a grass fire which burned over 3,000 acres.
Overall, there were 11 fires which the department responded to, three building fires, four grass fires, one mutual aid call, one canceled call, a smoke scare and a false alarm at Lexington High School. Fire losses were over $55,000, according to LVFD records clerk Dale Holbein.
The number of fires was up from March 2019 which only saw five fires, to date there have been 21 fire calls, an increase of two from 2019. Fire trucks put on 935 miles during last month.
Rescue calls were also up compared to the last few months.
March 2019 was when the LVFD began their cooperative agreement with Priority Medical Transport to handle rescue calls, which is still continuing. During this month last year there were 12 rescue calls the LVFD responded to.
There were 23 rescue calls last month, which included 16 medical assists, one vehicle accident, one canceled call, and two invalid calls. To date there have been 68 rescue calls, being down 26 thanks to Priority Medical.
Total calls to date for 2020 stand at 89, compared to 2019 which had 113, they are down 24 so far.
Holbein also said the seven new firefighters are now answering calls and have become active. The department also trained in small groups regarding COVID-19 and the proper use of personal protective equipment.
The department is currently not having any meetings or drills due to the restriction on gatherings of 10 or more people, but they are still answering calls for service.
Holbein advised residents to stay safe and follow the guidelines for COVID-19.
