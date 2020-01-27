LEXINGTON — An accident which killed one and left another in critical condition, as well as secondary collision between two semis, occurred three miles east of Lexington on I-80 on Sunday morning.
On Jan. 26, 2020, around 11:37 a.m., a pickup which was westbound on I-80 entered the median, over corrected and rolled into the westbound lane, said Dawson County Sheriff Chief Deputy Greg Gilg.
The pickup ended up blocking the road way, according to Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein.
Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said the two occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Holbein said the LVFD received the call at 11:50 a.m., when they were on their way to the scene a second call came in about a collision between two semis, which was behind this initial accident.
Arriving on scene at the site of the pickup rollover, Holbein said they found one of the occupants deceased and a female who was in critical condition. She was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center initially.
Moody said the woman was later taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney by the Flight for Life and remained in critical condition on Monday morning.
Holbein said while the first unit was attending to the occupants of the pickup, the second unit went to the site of the collision between the two semis.
Nebraska State Patrol public relations director Cody Thomas said one semi had slowed down after the first crash and another semi failed to slow down and struck the first. The driver of the first semi was uninjured and the second driver taken to LRHC for what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
At 12:12 p.m. The Nebraska State Patrol announced on social media I-80 westbound was closed at mile marker 248 due to the accidents near 240. Holbein said around 1:30 p.m. the 15 firefighters were recalled to I-80 to help clean up the roadway.
By 2:39 p.m. the left lane was opened and traffic was allowed through. By 3 p.m. all lanes were opened to traffic while crews were still working on the north shoulder. Parts of I-80 were closed for around three hours.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of those involved in the fatal accident, as they are locating the next of kin.
