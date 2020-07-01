DAWSON COUNTY — While a majority of severe storm reports from Tuesday evening were documented in Hall County, the evening of severe weather started off in Dawson County.
On Tuesday, June 30, amid sweltering heat and dewpoints reaching as high as 70, a nearly stationary cold front was set to the west of Dawson County running north to south.
As evening approached the atmosphere was highly unstable, but storms were suppressed until the cold front began to move east, triggering an initial storm in Dawson County to the west of Lexington around 7 p.m.
This thunderstorm quickly grew in size and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for locations in its path including northern Dawson County and Buffalo County.
The National Weather Service Hastings received reports of hail up to one inch in size north of Sumner around 8 p.m., other reports of nickel and quarter sized were also reported in the Sumner area.
As this storm dissipated, to the west another thunderstorm was quickly growing upscale and impacted the Hall County with hail up to ping pong ball sized being reported near Cairo at 8:56 p.m., wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph were also estimated.
A gust up to 62 mph was reported at the Grand Island Airport at 9:26 p.m.
The storm complex continued to move eastward during the evening, with diminish hail sizes being reported near Doniphan and Utica at 10:18 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.
