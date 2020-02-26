LINCOLN — An Elwood man is serving a federal sentence for producing child pornography.
Dylan Hedrick, 26, of Elwood was sentenced Friday in U.S. Federal District Court to 16 ½ years in prison. Upon his release from prison he will be required to register as a sex offender.
There is no parole in the federal system.
The investigation into Hedrick started after reports from Facebook about chats Hedrick was having involving the transmission of child pornography. An investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Nebraska State Patrol revealed two international victims and one victim in the U.S. whom Hedrick had engaged in communications with over the internet.
The minors lived in Thailand, the Philippines and California and were between ages 12 and 16.
Hedrick initiated contact with the minors through online chat rooms before they began engaging in private communications over Facebook, Skype, Kik or Discord. Hedrick would misrepresent his age to the victims.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hedrick told one of the victims he had romantic feelings for her and that she meant “enough to risk jail” for and that he wanted to bring her to the U.S.
The private communications between Hedrick and the victims turned sexual and Hedrick would request the victims to send him nude images and videos, videos of them performing sexual acts on themselves, or would engage in video chats where Hedrick and the minor victim would perform sexual acts on themselves for the gratification of the other. Hedrick paid one of the victims for these chats using online gift cards.
With a different victim, Hedrick also used an application to remotely access the victim’s web cam to watch her. Hedrick then would save or screen capture these images or videos that he received from the three victims.
After Hedrick was contacted by law enforcement, his phone was searched and sexually explicit images and videos of the three victims were located.
