ELWOOD — An Elwood man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to set fire to a home after a domestic dispute on Sunday.
The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Monday, June 29 that the night before, an individual had attempted to set fire a home in Elwood, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The investigation revealed a domestic dispute had occurred between Burton Wilder, 49, and his stepdaughter. Wilder allegedly then poured gasoline on the front door of the home, according to the press release.
A nearby witness was able to stop Wilder has he allegedly attempted to light the gasoline on fire, according to the press release.
Wilder was arrested and booked into the Dawson County Jail for attempted second degree arson, a Class 4 felony and a misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief.
The bail for Wilder was set at 10 percent of $10,000.00; his first court appearance will be on Friday, July 10.
