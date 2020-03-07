ELWOOD —Pfeiffer-Morgan American Legion Post #290 members, their wives and American Legion Auxiliary #290 members enjoyed the annual birthday supper on Monday, March 2 at the Gosper County Senior Center in Elwood. The meal was prepared by the Center staff with Auxiliary members providing salads. A patriotic birthday cake was prepared by Auxiliary member Kathy Beck.
Maria Atterberry, Auxiliary President led those attending in the Pledge of Allegiance. Chaplain Gwen Deselms led the prayer.
Following the meal, Atterberry presented membership awards to the following Auxiliary members: Lana Bennett-40 years, Jan Divis-20 years, Varetta Remmenga-20 years and Lola J. Debban-20 years. A certificate was also awarded to Kathy Weismann for 20 years membership.
Legion Commander Duane Kelly and Adjutant Mel Divis awarded years of membership certificates to Robert Engle-40 years, Dennis Kenning-50, and Norm Hoveling-60. Not present for their awards were: Gary Remmenga and Gary Gifford-25 years membership, Gary Horn-30 years, Richard Hove-35 years, Don Sarr-40 years, Larry Ossenkap and John Garner-50 years.
A final surprise, especially for the intended legion member, was the awarding of a patriotic quilt. Mel Divis of Johnson Lake was the honored Post 290 service member in 2020. An Army and Air Force veteran who first enlisted in 1954, Mel was presented the quilt by Atterberry with Mel’s wife, Jan assisting. Kathy Beck read information about the Quilts of Valor program started in 2003 during the presentation.
Legion and Auxiliary members were reminded of the upcoming District 9 Convention that will be held in Curtis on March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.