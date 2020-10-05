Driver hits gas instead of brake, rolls Jeep on its roof in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON — A Jeep driver attempting to make a right turn accidently hit the accelerator instead of the break, hopped the curb which caused the vehicle to roll on to its roof.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Maple St. and Plum Creek Parkway due to the report of a vehicle on its roof.

Captain Paul Schwarz, with the Lexington Police Department, said the female driver of the Jeep was attempting to make a right hand turn from Maple St. to Plum Creek Parkway.

In the process of making the turn, the driver hit the accelerator pedal instead of the breaks. The Jeep drove up on the curb and hit a pylon in front of the utility pole. This in turn caused the Jeep to roll over one time on to its roof, Schwarz said.

The female driver, a male passenger and two children were all transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by the LVFD for minor injuries. They were all examined and released, said Schwarz.

Restraints for the driver and passenger were in use, as well as proper child restraints for the two children.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol assisted on scene.