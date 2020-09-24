Driver dies near Cozad after leaving I-80 and striking concrete embankment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COZAD — A pickup driver was killed after his vehicle left I-80 near Cozad and entered the ditch, striking a concrete embankment. The accident is believed to have occurred early Thursday morning.

At 7:57 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, a report of a possibly fatal one vehicle accident caused Cozad Fire and Rescue to be dispatched to mile marker 222 on I-80, one mile west of Cozad.

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper John Wagner said the Dodge pickup was westbound on I-80 when it left the roadway and entered the north ditch, entering a creek bed and striking a concrete embankment, causing heavy front end damage to the vehicle.

Wagner said the accident is believed to have occurred early Thursday morning, the initial report was made by a concerned passing party. The State Patrol is still determining exactly what time the accident occurred.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but was not ejected from the vehicle, Wagner said, air bags were deployed. A small dog, which was also in the pickup, was injured in the accident and transported to Overton Veterinary Services by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.