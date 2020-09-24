Driver dies near Cozad after leaving I-80 and striking concrete embankment

COZAD — A pickup driver was killed after his vehicle left I-80 near Cozad and entered the ditch, striking a concrete embankment. The accident is believed to have occurred early Thursday morning.
At 7:57 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, a report of a possibly fatal one vehicle accident caused Cozad Fire and Rescue to be dispatched to mile marker 222 on I-80, one mile west of Cozad.
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper John Wagner said the Dodge pickup was westbound on I-80 when it left the roadway and entered the north ditch, entering a creek bed and striking a concrete embankment, causing heavy front end damage to the vehicle.
Wagner said the accident is believed to have occurred early Thursday morning, the initial report was made by a concerned passing party. The State Patrol is still determining exactly what time the accident occurred.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but was not ejected from the vehicle, Wagner said, air bags were deployed. A small dog, which was also in the pickup, was injured in the accident and transported to Overton Veterinary Services by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
The State Patrol was working to reach the driver’s next of kin on scene. A member of the Dawson County Attorney’s office, as well as Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad, later arrived on scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol is still investigating the accident. They were assisted on scene by Cozad Fire and Rescue, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Eustis Body Shop.
