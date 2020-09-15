Driver cited for no drivers license after two vehicle accident, one sent to hospital

LEXINGTON — One driver was cited for no driver’s license and another was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle accident during the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 15.
At 2:21 p.m. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was initially called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Harrison and High St. The LVFD was later called off, while Priority Medical Transport handled the call.
On scene a Dodge Dakota, with light right front damage and a Honda Odyssey, with damage around the left front tire, had come to rest in the intersection of the two streets. Officers with the Lexington Police Department also arrived on scene.
According to Officer Kareem McDougall, the Honda was northbound on Harrison St. and the Dodge was eastbound on High St. when both collided in the middle of the intersection.
The driver of the Dodge was transported by Priority to Lexington Regional Health Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The Honda driver refused medical transport, but was cited for no driver’s license.
