OVERTON — The driver of a Chrysler mini-van was cited for failing to use child passenger restraints properly after their vehicle rolled west of Overton on Thursday, April 9.
Around 9:40 a.m. Overton Volunteer Fire and Rescue was dispatched half a mile west of the Overton I-80 interchange for a vehicle which had rolled into the north ditch. Multiple injuries were reported.
Overton called for mutual aid. Priority Medical Transport, based in Lexington and Elm Creek Fire and Rescue both responded to the scene.
Law enforcement which responded to the scene was the Nebraska State Patrol and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Trooper Amanda Hunt said three people, one adult and two children, were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Hunt said the accident occurred after the driver attempted to serve out of the way of trash on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. It then rolled into the north ditch, landing right side up.
While child restraints were in the vehicle, they were not properly installed, Hunt said, the driver was cited due to this.
Hunt said there are ways parents can ensure their child restraints are properly installed, most hospitals can check this, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol.
The vehicle was totaled due to the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.