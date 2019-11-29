LEXINGTON — Nebraska Extension and USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Dawson/Gosper Counties will be hosting Farm Bill meetings on the following dates:
Dec. 2: 1:00 p.m. —Dawson County Fairgrounds in Lexington. This is a joint meeting with UNL Extension and FSA and will last 2.5 to 3 hours.
Dec. 3: 1:00 p.m. –Dawson County Fairgrounds in Lexington. This is an FSA only meeting and will last 1 to 1.25 hours.
Dec. 4: 1:00 p.m. –Gosper County Fairgrounds in Elwood. This is an FSA only meeting and will last 1 to 1.25 hours.
All area producers are invited to attend these free informational event.
FSA County Executive Director John Valentine said the meetings are designed to provide important information to producers as they begin to make farm-bill related program decisions. The 2018 Farm Bill, signed into law last December, reauthorized the existing Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) safety net programs that were in the 2014 Farm Bill, however producers will need to make new program enrollment decisions over the coming months.
The ARC and PLC programs under the new farm bill remain similar to the previous farm bill, but there are a few key program changes. “During the meeting we will discuss these changes in order to assist producers with the decisions they will need to make at sign-up,” Valentine said. “Extension will be providing guidance on the usage of online tools to aid in the decision-making process.”
Extension and Nebraska FSA are hosting producer Farm Bill education meetings across the state. More information on these meetings can be found at fsa.usda.gov/ne or farmbill.unl.edu. The meetings are scheduled from late November to mid-December in advance of the coming ARC/PLC enrollment deadlines in 2020. All times are local with registration beginning 30 minutes ahead of start.
There also are resources available online that can educate producers in their ARC/PLC decision-making process. Links to these resources are available from FSA at www.fsa.usda.gov/ne under the Spotlights section or from Extension at farmbill.unl.edu.
For more information on the 2018 Farm Bill, visit farmers.gov/farmbill.
