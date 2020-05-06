DAWSON COUNTY — There were 27 new cases of COVID-19 discovered in Dawson County, reports Two Rivers Public Health Department. The county now has more than 600 cases.
Dawson County is recording 617 cases, more than Lancaster County which includes the state capitol. Dawson still has the fourth highest amount of cases in Nebraska.
According to recent state data, 43 percent of the tests done in Dawson County have revealed positive cases.
So far, 1,424 tests have been conducted in the county, but this only represents six percent of Dawson’s total population.
To the south, Gosper County has recorded 10 total cases.
COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout the entire Two Rivers Public Health Department district, regardless of current county totals due to limited testing.
So far, there have been three Dawson County residents who have died due to the virus, across the state deaths have reached 82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.