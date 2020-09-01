LEXINGTON — Two North Carolina men were arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office after they were discovered to be traveling with over half a ton of marijuana and 60 pounds of THC.
On Monday, Aug. 31, around 5:50 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff’s office performed a traffic stop on a cargo van due to a vehicle defect, near the westbound I-80 rest stop, according to the DCSO.
During the stop the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity and received consent to search the van. The deputy utilized a K9 unit and during the search, 1,745 pounds of marijuana and around 60 pounds of THC were concealed in cardboard boxes marked as coffee.
The driver, Robert Demmery of Delmont, N.C. and Toby Bell of Gastonia, N.C. were both arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of THC with intent to distribute and possession of drug money.
The Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.