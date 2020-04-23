DAWSON COUNTY — The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continues a steady rise in Dawson County. Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 22 new cases yesterday, bringing Dawson County’s total up to 197.
The cases included,
- Eleven women between the ages of 20 and 80 from Dawson County
- Eight men between the ages of 30 and 80 in Dawson County
- Three pediatric cases were also recorded
Tyson stated they are not revealing the number of positive cases at any of their plants.
Testing by the National Guard continues today in Lexington.
