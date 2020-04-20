DAWSON COUNTY — Dawson County has become a notable hotspot in the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. There have been 124 cases detected in the county after enhanced testing being done over the weekend by the National Guard.
Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the National Guard and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, conducted enhanced testing in the Lexington community on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 with respective testing totals of 82 and 74, a Two Rivers release from Saturday said.
Area business, healthcare, and emergency responders were prioritized for this testing, according to a press release from Two Rivers.
Tyson is not releasing the number of cases at its plant, spokeswoman Liz Croston said, according to a Lee BHM News Service article.
Two Rivers continues to partner with local businesses and facilities to perform enhanced surveillance testing locally. Enhanced surveillance testing allows public health to determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment in our district providing the data to improve decision-making regarding measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.