DAWSON COUNTY — A Dawson County woman in her 70s is the 11th person to die in the county due to COVID-19, Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Monday. Two other people in Buffalo County, a man in his 90s and woman in her 80s, also died.
Cases of COVID-19 continued to be reported across the Two Rivers district over the weekend, 19 new cases were reported.
Cases reported Friday, Aug. 21
- Buffalo County – 13
- Dawson County – 3
- Kearney County – 1
Cases reported Saturday, Aug. 22
- Buffalo County – 8
- Kearney County – 2
- Dawson County – 1
Cases reported for Sunday, Aug. 23
- Buffalo County – 6
- Dawson County – 1
- Phelps County – 1
Dawson County has seen a steady number of cases, with 27 being reported in the past two weeks. The total creeps closer to 1,000, it currently stands at 987. There have been 11 deaths in county. Dawson County still has the sixth highest amount of cases in Nebraska.
Gosper County has reported three new cases in the last 14 days, the total still stands at 22. There have been no deaths in the county due to the virus.
The new hotspot of the Two Rivers district appears to be Buffalo County. Over the past two weeks, 156 new cases have been reported and the total has now shot up to 573. Buffalo County had the fourth highest number of recent cases in the state. There have been five deaths.
A rural county which is being particularly affected is Kearney County. In the last 14 days there have been 47 new cases reported. The total for the county is now at 97.
Phelps County has reported 16 new cases in the last 14 days, total is now 53. Franklin County has reported five new cases, total is 17. Harlan County has reported one, total is now two.
There have been 1,732 total cases in the Two Rivers district, with 1,242 no longer symptomatic. There have been 11 deaths.
Douglas County remains the states hotspot for COVID-19 cases. In the past two weeks, 1,353 new cases were reported in Nebraska’s most populous county. The total now stands at 12,619, there have been 148 deaths.
To the south, Sarpy is the second hardest hit, with 383 new cases reported in the last 14 days, the total is now 2,642. There have been 13 deaths.
Nebraska now has a total of 31,889 COVID-19 cases, there have been 24,155 recoveries and 378 deaths.
