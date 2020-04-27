DAWSON COUNTY — Dawson County continues to record cases of COVID-19, with the total now numbering 367. Nebraska counties with meat packing plants make up three of the top five with the most COVID-19 cases.
According to the Two Rivers Public Health Department, Dawson County confirmed 12 new cases over the weekend, with the district’s seven-county region now totaling 461 cases.
Gosper County has a total of eight recorded cases.
As enhanced testing is conducted throughout the state, it is becoming apparent some of the hardest counties hit are those with metropolitan areas and meat packing plants.
The top five counties with the most cases consist of Hall, 876 cases; Douglas 419 cases; Dakota 403; Dawson 367; and Lancaster, 140 cases.
Hall, Dawson and Dakota counties all have meatpacking facilities in their borders. The JBS facility in Grand Island was particularly hard hit and makes up a large percentage of Hall County’s cases.
Tyson Foods had declined to share individual number of cases in their facilities around the state, including Lexington.
The Elkhorn Public Health Department noted an outbreak in the Tyson facility in Madison located in Madison County.
According to Two Rivers, testing is available to the public at the discretion of health care providers. Individuals are more likely to be tested by if they are essential infrastructure staff, in direct contact with a laboratory confirmed case, a health care worker, first responder or age 65 or older.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
