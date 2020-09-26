Dawson County law enforcement, first responders participate in incident management program

The response to a traffic crash on Interstate 80 just outside Gothenburg Wednesday morning demonstrated how law enforcement and first responders coordinate their efforts.
“You could hear the radio chatter that the fire department was helping direct traffic,” said Capt. Tyler Schmidt of the Nebraska State Patrol Troop D. “You could (also) hear troopers calling for a large wrecker.
“It is recognizing what we need to do to clear the interstate and open it back up,” Schmidt said. “It allows that traffic can continue and we can take care of those individuals who need that assistance.”
Teamwork is the focus of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Traffic Incident Management program. The goal is to have responders work collaboratively so incidents like crashes can be cleared as quickly and safely as possible.
A partnership among Keith, Lincoln and Dawson Counties — the West Central Nebraska Group — was formed three years ago with that goal in mind.
The collaboration was celebrated Wednesday during a short ceremony at the Mid-Plains Community College North Campus, at which some future plans were discussed as well.
That includes an alternate-route plan for when I-80 traffic needs to be diverted, an in-car TIM quick reference guide and a towing temporary traffic control program,
First responders and law enforcement officers in participating counties were recognized and presented with plaques that noted a “memorandum of understanding” of the TIM program.
“It is always the thought to do everything we can as safely as we can for both the traveling public and all the first responders,” said Gary Thayer, NDOT’s District 6 engineer. “The (memorandum of understanding) just enhances that effort of working together.
“Everybody’s safety is at the forefront of every conversation we have and every initiative that we start,” Thayer said. He said he doesn’t think the traveling public understands “the effort that it takes to keep them as safe as possible at all times.”
In addition, according to a study by the National Traffic Incident Management Coalition, traffic crashes and “struck-by” incidents are the leading cause of injuries and deaths for law enforcement officials and first responders.
Trent Kleinow, assistant chief of the North Platte Fire Department, told of a near-miss incident roughly five years ago. One of the department’s trucks was nearly hit by a passerby as the crews worked a crash scene on the interstate.
“Our guys and some State Patrol (troopers) were very, very close to being wiped out by that,” Kleinow said. “Immediately after that, we reached out to the NSP and asked to give us a safety class on interstate traffic.
“It turned out to be a TIM class and it was the first time that we had that. It was extremely informative for us.”
