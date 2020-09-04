Dawson County Fairgrounds hopes to build large venue building capable of competing with Kearney

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Fair Board wants to build a large venue building, capable of hosting large events, which could compete with venue centers in Kearney and North Platte.
Dawson County Fair Board president Scott Russman and Fair Manager Ann Johnson spoke to the Dawson County commissioners on Tuesday about their idea for a large venue space during their annual update.
Russman said there is a lack of large venue spaces in Dawson County which can accommodate weddings or other events; he added most people have to go to Kearney or North Platte if they plan to host a large event.
The hope, at the moment, is to build a 90,000 square foot building which would be west of the rodeo arena and north of Stevens Arena, possibly even tied to it, Russman said.
Another idea for the venue is to add a livestock pavilion. Russman said during the high school rodeo in August, there were 400 contestants and 200 trailers and the junior high rodeo also had good attendance.
With the venue building, Russman said, “we could host a rodeo every month.” He added many people enjoy the fairgrounds location, only being two miles from Interstate 80.
Russman emphasized he wants the public to know about this idea and wants feedback as to if it is a needed or wanted addition to the fairgrounds and Dawson County overall.
When asked about the additional parking which would be needed for such a site, Johnson said they could remove fencing to allow for more parking spaces.
Russman was also asked about capacity and he said their first idea was to be able to accommodate 500 to 600 people. Speaking to the need for additional staff, Russman believed only two more employees would be necessary, as people who rent the space would also be responsible for setting up and tearing down of an event.
Chairman Dennis Rickertsen asked Russman if this space would also be a concert venue. Russman said it would likely not be a concert space as he said concert venues do not tend to be profitable.
Russman said the fairgrounds wants to benefit all of Dawson County with this venue space, not just Lexington. He added such a space could draw people from far beyond Dawson County.
When asked about financing the building of a future venue, Russman said two local businesses had already offered $20,000 towards the project. He added he has also been speaking with other businesses who are excited for the project. Johnson added there are also grants, memorials and tourism dollars which could be used for the project.
Russman said this would be a 30 year project and hopes the lifespan of a venue of this kind would be around 50 to 70 years.
Commissioner Butch Hagan, who is a support fair board member, said the fairgrounds should attract people to the area and that this could benefit the whole county.
Commissioners P.J. Jacobson, Bill Stewart and Chairman Rickertsen also expressed their support for a venue building project.
The discussion surrounding parking on Grant St. in front of the Dawson County courthouse continued during the meeting.
The commissioner’s plan, after speaking with City Manager Joe Pepplitsch, had been to add four new handicap parking signs on Grant St. and then turn all 17 parking spaces into one hour parking in front of the courthouse. This would be enforced by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn had raised concerns with the plan and said she would speak with City Attorney Brian Copley.
During the Tuesday meeting, Kühn said she spoke with Copley, who said putting up the handicap signs was permissible due to state regulations but the one hour parking was, “a grey area.”
The commissioners said they would continue to work with the city on this issue.
During the rest of the meeting, RYDE Transit Transportation Director Charles McGraw spoke to the commissioners via Zoom about a bus purchase.
McGraw said the Department of Transportation had recently presented RYDE with the opportunity to purchase a new bus and RYDE intends to replace several of their aging vehicles. He added the federal regulations on a vehicle’s lifespan are five years or a hundred thousand miles, whichever is reached first.
RYDE is splitting the cost of purchase between the City of Lexington and the county, the amount is $8,191.00.
McGraw added the county, in 2009, had provided the full purchase amount for a bus and when it is sold, that money will go back into the bus fund account for Dawson County.
The commissioners approved the purchase request.
The county levy authority was also considered by the commissioners, the levy allocation was as follows,
- Dawson County Agricultural Society: $323,950.00
- Cozad Hospital District: $351,990.00
- Gothenburg Health: $153,000.00
- Fairview Cemetery District: $8,064.00
- Cottonwood Cemetery District: $2,875.00
- Platte Valley Cemetery District: $5,610.00
- Mt. Hope Cemetery District: $3,850.00
- Unnamed Cemetery District: $9,000.00
- Lexington Fire District: $132,754.00
- Overton Fire District: $53,111.00
- Gothenburg Fire District: $90,327.00
- Cozad Fire District: $80,279.00
- Eddyville Fire District: $30,629.00
- Railroad Transportation Safety District: $168,342.00
The commissioners approved the county levy authority.
Other business the commissioners approved was,
- Approved the nomination of Max McFarland to the Dawson County Visitor’s Committee.
- Approved an annual consideration for adding a one percent increase to the budget base.