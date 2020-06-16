LEXINGTON — As of Monday, June 15, the Dawson County courthouse and Sheriff’s office have reopened to the public with reduced hours.
According to Commissioner Bill Stewart, the courthouse’s hours at the moment will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The wearing of a mask is strongly recommended in the sheriff’s office, it is required to enter the courthouse. Onsite visitation and volunteer programing will be reviewed after July 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.