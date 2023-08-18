LEXINGTON —Dawson County commissioners heard Tuesday from the Dawson County Ag Society about updates completed at the fairgrounds in Lexington.

Ag Society Executive Committee President Scott Russman said, “We wanted to thank the board and the security team that helped us have a great County Fair this past July. It couldn’t have worked out without the support of everyone.”

Barb Rohde, fairgrounds manager, spoke on updates to several buildings and locations around the property.

The largest update was to the 4-H Cafe building, including new flooring, a freshly painted ceiling and new ceiling fans.

Over at the beer garden by the outside arena, a new chain link fence was put up with rock and ground work added. A bigger cooler was also added to the beer garden.

Extensive repairs and maintenance were done to the livestock wash rack.

Stevens Arena had two RV hookups and electrical work done to better suit the concession trailer.

The beef barn had an update to its electrical work in hopes of fewer shortages for 4-H users.

The swine barn received new swine and sheep pens and a trailer was purchased.

A new John Deere Gator was purchased as well as a golf cart.

In the future, the committee would like to do major updates to the Commercial Building to add heating, air and restrooms. That would provide more use to the community for events such as wedding receptions.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners heard a security system proposal from Justin Miller of Verkada Security based in California.

Miller spoke about the company’s physical security system that was designed by two MIT scientists. The system is built on a web-based platform with live video surveillance and two-way live audio. It can take snapshot photos, sync for playback with time stamps and be shared via phone or email.

There is a 24/7 support hotline that can be accessed by phone, email or live chat.

Verkada offers a free trial and a 10-year warranty.

The security system has an option to upload the building floor plan to gain better access in a lockdown situation.

Miller said a few schools in the state of Nebraska have implemented Verkada’s security system.

Mo action was taken by the commissioners.

In other business, the board:

Approved the interlocal agreement and bylaws for the resolution of the Lexington Area Solid Waste Agency.

Approved the re/hiring of Katie Christiansen as receptionist to the Wellness Alliance Program.

Approved the bid for LCL Truck Equipment for two truck bodies for $222,300.

At the request of Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kuhn. commissioners went into two executive sessions during the Board of Equalization meeting regarding TERC settlements with Mahadey Hospitality LLC and Jefferson Square LLC.

A motion was carried for Kuhn to negotiate the TERC settlement with Mahadey Hospitality LLC.

A motion was carried to approve County Assessor Nic VanCura’s recommendation and approve the Jefferson Square LLC requested value.