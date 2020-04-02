The area is about to enter a couple of weeks when national and state authorities say the Corono-19 infection will peak. It matches up with a time when a great many personal property owners in Dawson County come to the courthouse to file their schedule.
County Assessor John Moore is asking that as many of those owners who can, please put their schedules in the mail, or file online if they have in the past, so there is limited contact between staff members and the public.
It is also the time of the year, he said, when those with homestead exemption applications often come by the office, and he is asking those folks to also use the mail. Questions on how to fill out the forms can be answered over the telephone. The office number is (308) 324-3471. Ask from Dianna.
Anyone can help, but she is the clerk who handles the biggest share of the clients, Moore said.
As long as the county commissioners decide to keep the courthouse open by appointment only, the assessor’s office will be pleased to help in-house as well.
“I just prefer eliminating possible difficulties. Some of our staff is susceptible more than others to the infection,” the assessor noted.
Deadline for the personal property schedules is May 1. Homestead applications are not due until the end of June, so there is plenty of time to file even after the peak ends, said Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.