LEXINGTON — Dawson County remains the county with the fourth most number of positive COVID-19 cases as 18 new cases were reported to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Nearly 50 percent of the 821 tests conducted in Dawson County have come back showing positive cases.
There have been no deaths reported in the Two Rivers region.
Dawson County is one of the most infected areas in the state, behind,
- Hall County, which is approaching 1,000 cases
- Douglas County, which contains the largest city in the state, Omaha
- Dakota County, home to another Tyson plant and has one of the fastest growth rates in the country
- Dawson County has over 200 more cases than Lancaster County, which is home to Lincoln.
- Lancaster County is fifth on the list, with 158 cases.
