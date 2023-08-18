A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after an August 2022 arrest in Dawson County.

Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr announced that Jeno Michael Paulucci, 42, of Duluth, Minnesota, was sentenced Aug. 15 by Senior U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard. Paulucci pleaded guilty on May 18.

Paulucci was also sentenced to a three-year term of supervised release to be served after he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Additionally, Paulucci will be forfeiting to the United States any interest he had in a 2018 Cadillac Escalade, which was used during the commission of the offense.

On Aug. 3, 2022, law enforcement conducted a checkpoint on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. Paulucci was the driver and Paulucci’s co-defendant, Patrick Lewis McKinney, was the passenger. Paulucci exited the highway and parked on the wrong side of the road. Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Paulucci did not have a driver’s license, registration or insurance.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and located 63 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl pills, kief and Ecstasy pills. Law enforcement also located various weapons, including two machetes, multiple bladed weapons, a stun baton and a firearm.

McKinney pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute on April 17, 2023. On July 21, 2023, McKinney was also sentenced to a term of 78 months’ imprisonment, and three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.