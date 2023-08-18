A man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in connection with a Dawson County drug seizure.

Senior U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Orlando Castro-Gutierrez, 29, of Mexico to 76 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of fentanyl analogue, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr.

After completing his sentence, Castro-Gutierrez will be placed on supervised release for four years. He faces deportation from the United States after his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

On March 7, 2022, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle driven by co-defendant Alejandro Berrelleza-Bojorquez on Interstate 80 in Dawson County for speeding. Orlando Castro-Gutierrez was the passenger.

The trooper smelled marijuana odor emanating from the vehicle, and the vehicle was searched.

In the trunk, law enforcement found 10 triple-wrapped bags under clothing. Those bags contained about 10,000 pills. Law enforcement also found in the trunk 15 zip-lock baggies in a paper sack that contained about 15,000 pills. The vehicle was towed, and both men were arrested.

Upon further search after the tow, law enforcement found a 1-kilogram brick in a box in the trunk. Sample pills from the 10 wrapped bags were tested at the state lab, and the lab confirmed that they contained fentanyl. The pills in those 10 wrapped bags weighed over 1 kilogram.

Sample pills from the 15 zip-lock baggies were tested at the lab, and the lab determined they contained para-fluorofentanyl, a schedule I substance and analogue of fentanyl. The pills from those 15 baggies weighed about 1.5 kilograms. The brick was tested at the lab as well, and the lab confirmed it contained fentanyl.

Berrelleza-Bojorquez was sentenced April 14 and received the same sentence.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.