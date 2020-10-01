Cozad’s Fox Theater receives $40,000 from The Home Agency and BHA Real Estate

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Home Agency, a full-line insurance company, is opening a branch office in Cozad, with Teresa Osborn as the local insurance agent. Being actively involved in the communities they serve has been an important aspect of their success in years past. When asked if The Home Agency would be interested in donating funds for the community theater, Teresa pitched the idea to the owner, Jim Baldonado. After being in contact with the CDC, Jim learned more about the theater project and pledged that not only The Home Agency would donate, but also his family, and BHA Real Estate (a Baldonado owned company that serves Lexington, Johnson Lake, Cozad and surrounding areas) to reach the final amount needed.

“I was trying to play it cool when Jim was asking me questions about our theater project,” stated Jennifer McKeone, CDC Executive Director, “but actually my heart was beating so loud I thought he could probably hear it on the other side of the phone. Projects like this always require a lot of blind faith that you can meet your fundraising goals, but this has not been the best year for fundraising, movies, or timelines. I was beginning to panic we wouldn’t make our goal.”