COZAD — The Cozad Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to postpone the Bands, Brews & BBQ’s event which was scheduled for Saturday, July 11.
The decision was made due to the Phase II of the directed health measures which are currently in place through June 30 and the continued concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know this will come as a disappointment for many but we feel that it is in the best interest to all who are involved with the organization of events, the participants, as well as those attending the full day of events,” said Executive Director Karmen Morse in a press release.
The Cozad Chamber is planning on having events on a smaller scale in the fall when the directed health guidelines are less restrictive.
According to the release, Craft & Vendors in The Park, the Triple B Car Show, Kid’s Olympics, as well as other free kids activities have been canceled as well.
The Cozad Chamber continues to plan for the 2021 Bands, Brews & BBQ’s event.
