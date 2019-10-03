COZAD —Cozad Police officers had to kick in a door and brandish a Taser to arrest a Cozad man for allegedly abusing and falsely imprisoning his wife, and later obstructing a police officer.
During the evening of Saturday, Sept. 28 Danielle Johnson was reported to have ran down Ave. J in Cozad knocking on doors asking for help from residents, according to court documents.
Cozad police found her “crying and asking for help,” according to court documents. She said her husband “was going to kill her if she didn’t get help.”
According to the documents her husband, Dante Johnson, 27, had shown up at Danielle’s workplace the day before, asking for a ride to their residence in Cozad.
At the residence, Dante allegedly took Danielle’s car keys and punched her in the face; inside the house he took away her cellphone. Court documents state that when she attempted to leave, “he would hold her back by her hair.”
Danielle waited for Dante to go to sleep before fleeing the home and trying to find help. Court documents state she had a cut on her upper lip and inside her lip.
Around 10 p.m. two Cozad police officers arrived to arrest Dante on suspicion of abuse and false imprisonment. Dante was standing outside the home. Upon seeing the police arrive, he ran inside the house and locked the door, despite the officer’s order to stop.
The officers then kicked in the front door and ordered Dante to the ground and place his hands behind his back at Taser point.
Dante went to the ground but refused to move his hands, an officer had to physically move his hands behind his back. At the patrol car Dante refused to get in and had to be forced by the officers. At the police department he refused to get out of the car and had to be forced again by the officers, according to court documents.
Dante was booked into the Dawson County Jail for third degree domestic assault, first degree false imprisonment, both Class 3A felonies, and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at 10 percent of $100,000 and he may not contact Danielle. As of Thursday, Oct. 3 he was still being held in jail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 15 at 8:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.