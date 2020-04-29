COZAD — Several residents of a Cozad home were displaced by a fire which occurred on the second floor of the home, causing smoke damage throughout.
On Wednesday, April 29, at 2:10 p.m., the Cozad Fire Department was dispatched to a home on the corner of 6th and D St. in Cozad due to the report of a house fire.
Cozad firefighter Trevor Munster said they arrived on scene five minutes after being dispatched. The fire department utilized one fire engine and an ambulance. Cozad Police Department assisted on scene.
Upon arrival, Munster saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the second floor window, as well as smoke from the first floor window.
Firefighters entered the home and used a ladder to reach the area in the home and by 2:30 p.m. the fire was under control, Munster said.
Munster said there was some smoke damage throughout the home and a little water damage, a result of suppressing the fire. There was no reported structural damage.
On scene, Munster said three to four people occupied the residence, there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Munster said it appears to have originated near the second floor window.
