COZAD — Citizens of the 100th Meridian took to the streets of Cozad for the Cozad Cruise Night on Friday as a way to get out and enjoy themselves, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 10, Cozad residents gathered downtown in an assortment of vehicles for a cruise around the community.
KRVN was on site and was taking requests for people’s favorite cruising music during the evening.
Drivers were also encouraged to stop by local restaurants and take advantage of their drive-thru, carryout and curbside services, to help out these local businesses during the shutdown of the pandemic.
Vehicles of all kinds turned up for the event, classic cars, old trucks, including one from Natural Escapes, motorcycles and Elvis, (Larry Allen) showed up in his 1956 Chevrolet.
Communities throughout the area, and the country have been using cruise nights as a way to get out, see neighbors and just get out of the house during this time of pandemic.
