COVID-19 this week: Highest spike in cases of the late summer, additional deaths in Dawson County

DAWSON COUNTY — This week saw the highest spike in COVID-19 cases as of yet during the late summer and another Dawson County resident has died due to the virus.
Cases confirmed on Monday, Sept. 7
- Buffalo County – 5
- Dawson County – 1
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Buffalo County – 23
- Dawson County – 8
- Kearney County – 2
- Phelps County – 2
- Gosper County – 1
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Buffalo County – 11
- Dawson County – 3
Cases confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 10
- Buffalo County – 22
- Kearney County – 3
- Phelps County – 3
- Dawson County – 2
- Gosper County – 1
The spike in cases on Tuesday was the highest yet of the late summer.
This latest increase in daily cases eclipses the last highest total, which was on Aug. 14, when 34 cases were reported. The last time daily cases were so high was May 13, when 38 cases were reported.
Spikes in COVID-19 cases across the Two Rivers district have begun to occur frequently since daily reported cases began to increase in late July. Other notable spikes in cases have been Aug. 26 and Aug. 29 when 32 cases were reported on each day, as well as Sept. 2, when 33 were reported.
Two other due to COVID-19 was also reported in the Two Rivers district, two Dawson County men in their 70s and 80s died due to the virus. There have now been 16 deaths in the district.
Here in Dawson County there have been 43 new cases reported in the last 14 days. The county still has the sixth highest amount of total cases in the state, 1,039. There have now been 12 deaths.
To the south Gosper County reported three new cases in the past two weeks, the total has now grown to 26 cases. There have been no deaths.
As has been the case since late July, Buffalo County continues to be a hot spot, with the fourth highest amount of recently discovered cases in the entire state. There were 191 new cases reported in just the last two weeks. The total for the area is now over 800, when it was only around 200 before late July. There have been three deaths.
Other COVID-19 case totals for counties in the Two Rivers district include, Kearney, 183; Phelps, 80; Franklin, 20 and Harlan, eight.
The Two Rivers district has now recorded 2,097 total cases, with 1,471 no longer being symptomatic.
Looking throughout Nebraska, the counties which have seen the highest amount of cases are those which contain Omaha and Lincoln, the others highest in totals are those which contain meatpacking plants, Dakota, Hall and Dawson.
Douglas and Lancaster County continue to have high amounts of recently recorded cases, in the past two weeks Douglas has tallied 1,165 and Lancaster, 1,039.
The total case number for Douglas is 14,262, there have been 173 deaths. Lancaster now has a total of 4,843 and 22 deaths.
Now there are only three counties which haven’t recorded any virus cases, Grant, Blaine and Hayes.
Nebraska has recorded 37,373 total positive cases, 28,513 recoveries and now 430 deaths.
