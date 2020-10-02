COVID-19 this week: Buffalo County surpasses Dawson for total number of virus cases

In a shift which was set in motion in late July, Buffalo County began recording a higher number of cases than any other county in the Two Rivers region, nearly daily. At the start of the spike, Buffalo only recorded around 200 total cases.

On Friday, the total was 1,140, around 800 discovered in only three months. Buffalo now has the eighth highest amount of total cases in the entire state. There has been six deaths.

While Dawson County’s total case count is still high, the region has only recorded handfuls of cases, but those are also reported nearly daily. The total case count is 1,087. There have been 13 deaths in the county.

To the south, Gosper County has reached 41 total cases, with eight cases being reported in the last two weeks.

Other case totals for the remaining counties are as follows,

Kearney County – 150

Phelps County – 116

Franklin County – 31

Harlan County – 25

The Two Rivers district now reports a total of 2,590 cases, with 1,896 no longer being symptomatic. There have been 21 deaths, all in Dawson or Buffalo County.

Nebraska has recorded a total of 46,185 COVID-19 cases, 33,820 recoveries and 493 deaths.