COVID-19 this week: Buffalo County breaks over 1,000 total cases, records an additional death

DAWSON COUNTY — This week Buffalo County broke over 1,000 total COVID-19 cases and is on track to soon record more than Dawson County. There was also one additional death due to the virus.
Cases confirmed on Monday, Sept. 21
- Buffalo County – 22
- Dawson County – 1
- Harlan County – 1
- Phelps County – 1
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 22
- Buffalo County – 9
- Dawson County – 3
- Kearney County – 2
- Gosper County – 1
- Harlan County – 1
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 23
- Buffalo County – 17
- Phelps County – 3
- Dawson County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
Cases confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 24
- Buffalo County – 8
- Dawson County – 1
- Harlan County – 1
Buffalo County, which has reported the majority of COVID-19 cases since late July, broke over 1,000 total cases this week.
Since the pandemic hit Nebraska, Dawson County had been a hotspot in the spring and quickly tallied over 1,000 total cases. Now Buffalo is on track to record the highest amount of cases in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region. The county records 1,014 total cases.
The death of a Buffalo County man in his 70s was reported on Thursday, it is the fourth death in county and the 20th in the Two Rivers district. Deaths due to the virus have only been reported in Dawson and Buffalo.
While not as high as Buffalo’s recently recorded cases, Dawson County continue to confirm new cases nearly daily. There were 35 cases reported in the last two weeks with an average of 1.9 average daily cases, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map.
Dawson County’s total number of cases stands at 1,072.
Gosper County has recorded nine new cases in the last 14 days, or .04 average daily cases, according to the New York Times map. The county now records a total of 34 cases and no deaths.
Neighboring Phelps County saw a rise in cases over the past two weeks, with 23 being confirmed. The rural county now reports 106 total cases and no deaths.
Totals for the other Two River district counties include, Kearney, 139; Franklin, 24 and Harlan, 20.
The Two Rivers district has recorded 2,397 total cases since record keeping began on March 20, with 1,714 no longer being symptomatic. The risk dial for the virus in the region dipped slightly from where it was last week, but remains in the elevated risk area.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services added more information to their COVID-19 dashboard, including that there have been 437,603 people tested, with 394,573 of those tests not detecting the virus.
Currently there are 200 active hospitalizations due to the virus in the state. A total of 2,247 people required hospitalization after they contracted COVID-19.
Nebraska now records a total of 42,731 total cases, there have been 31,774 recoveries and 462 deaths.
