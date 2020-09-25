COVID-19 this week: Buffalo County breaks over 1,000 total cases, records an additional death

The death of a Buffalo County man in his 70s was reported on Thursday, it is the fourth death in county and the 20th in the Two Rivers district. Deaths due to the virus have only been reported in Dawson and Buffalo.

While not as high as Buffalo’s recently recorded cases, Dawson County continue to confirm new cases nearly daily. There were 35 cases reported in the last two weeks with an average of 1.9 average daily cases, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map.

Dawson County’s total number of cases stands at 1,072.

Gosper County has recorded nine new cases in the last 14 days, or .04 average daily cases, according to the New York Times map. The county now records a total of 34 cases and no deaths.

Neighboring Phelps County saw a rise in cases over the past two weeks, with 23 being confirmed. The rural county now reports 106 total cases and no deaths.

Totals for the other Two River district counties include, Kearney, 139; Franklin, 24 and Harlan, 20.

The Two Rivers district has recorded 2,397 total cases since record keeping began on March 20, with 1,714 no longer being symptomatic. The risk dial for the virus in the region dipped slightly from where it was last week, but remains in the elevated risk area.